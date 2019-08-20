Smart Device Voice Activated Scam

Asking your smart devices for phone numbers may not be smart at all, according to a press release from the Better Business Bureau.

You can tell Alexa to play for your favorite song, ask Siri about the weather or use Google Assistant to turn down the air conditioner. But don’t ask your smart device to look up a phone number because it may accidentally point you to a scam, the release said.

How the Scam Works

You need the phone number for a company, so you ask your home’s smart device to find and dial it for you. But when the company’s “representative” answers, the conversation takes a strange turn.

It turns out this “representative” isn’t from the company at all. Scammers create fake customer service numbers and bump them to the top of search results, often by paying for ads. When Siri, Alexa or another device does a voice search, the algorithm may accidentally pick a scam number.

One recent victim told BBB.org/ScamTracker that she used voice search to find and call customer service for a major airline. She wanted to change her seat on an upcoming flight, but the scammer tried to trick her into paying for $400 in pre-paid gift cards by insisting the airline was running a special promotion.

Tips to Avoid This Scam