Small Craft AdvisoryAugust 20, 2019, 3:47 PM HST (Updated August 20, 2019, 3:47 PM)
3:32 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY
Winds and Seas: Northeast winds from 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.