3:32 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

Winds and Seas: Northeast winds from 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.