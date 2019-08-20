SBDC Offers Trademark Workshop

SBDC Offers Trademark WorkshopAugust 20, 2019, 12:09 PM HST (Updated August 20, 2019, 12:09 PM)
Trademarking is a crucial aspect of all businesses.
The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a workshop titled Introduction to Trademarks from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona,on the NELHA campus. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. that morning.
According to a SBDC press release, trademark registration is just as important as the goods or services you sell, maybe more important.
Topics:
- Overview of intellectual property with a focus on trademarks. What rights does a federal trademark registration provide?
- Is the trademark you use, or seek, available in the US, in Japan, in Europe, in China? How to search trademark databases.
- You applied to for a US trademark and receive a refusal to register based on likelihood of confusion with another trademark. What do you do?
- Someone is using your registered trademark. What do you do? What happens if you do nothing?
- You receive a letter alleging that you have infringed upon another party’s trademark. What do you do? What happens if you do nothing?
Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.