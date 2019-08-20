SBDC Offers Trademark Workshop

Trademarking is a crucial aspect of all businesses.

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a workshop titled Introduction to Trademarks from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona,on the NELHA campus. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. that morning.

According to a SBDC press release, trademark registration is just as important as the goods or services you sell, maybe more important.

Topics:

Overview of intellectual property with a focus on trademarks. What rights does a federal trademark registration provide?

Is the trademark you use, or seek, available in the US, in Japan, in Europe, in China? How to search trademark databases.

You applied to for a US trademark and receive a refusal to register based on likelihood of confusion with another trademark. What do you do?

Someone is using your registered trademark. What do you do? What happens if you do nothing?

You receive a letter alleging that you have infringed upon another party’s trademark. What do you do? What happens if you do nothing?

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online at www.hisbdc.org, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.