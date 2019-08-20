New Agent Joins Windermere C and H Properties in Waikoloa

Real Estate Agent Jim Sharp has joined the Waikoloa Beach Resort office of Windermere C and H Properties located in Queens’ MarketPlace.

Sharp earned his Hawai‘i real estate license in 1989.

He is a retired CPA with an extensive Hawai‘i career in marketing, financial and executive management.

He previously served as CFO of Office of Hawaiian Affairs, president of Hawaii Maritime Museum, president of Amfac Distribution Hawaii Ltd. and president of Aloha State Sales.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Washington College of Business Administration and an MBA from St. Mary’s College.

Sharp and his wife, Cindy, live on Hawaiian Homestead in Kawaihae.

Contact Sharp at (808) 329-2601 (office) or (808) 351-2929 (cell).

Waikoloa Beach Resort Office is located in Queens’ Marketplace at 69-201 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Ste, #E-5.