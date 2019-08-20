UPDATE: Shark Attack Victim to Be Released From Hospital

11:08 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has said in a press release that at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, a 27-year-old female reported that she was bitten by a shark while swimming in waters off of Napo‘opo‘o Park in Kealakekua Bay.

She received injuries to her lower back and right hip area. She was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where she received treatment. She was reported to be in good health and is expected to be released.

The shark was described by a witness as having a grey tip. The size and the type of shark is currently unknown. Swimmers are being advised to avoid the area of Kealakekua Bay.

SPONSORED VIDEO

9:54 a.m.

Shark warning signs are being posted on both sides of Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park after a female swimmer was reportedly bitten by a shark this morning on the Napo‘opo‘o side of the bay in West Hawai‘i.

Following standard shark incident protocol, the warning signs will remain in place until at least noon tomorrow. Two operators at the bay are being asked to keep people out of the water until an all clear is given.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DLNR has no further details about this incident.

More information will be published as it becomes available.