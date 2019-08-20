HPD Cop on Top Set for Hilo, Kona

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) is raising money this week for a special cause.

HPD is sponsoring the 18th Annual Cop on Top fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawai‘i. This event will be held in East and West Hawai‘i at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores from 7 a.m. Aug. 22 to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019.

For three straight days, law enforcement officers will spend their off-duty time perched atop 14-foot scaffoldings at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores—eating, sleeping and raising awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community.

Donations collected from Cop on Top directly benefit Special Olympics Hawai‘i and their efforts to provide sports programs for athletes year-round, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions, an HPD release stated. Since 2001, Cop on Top has raised more than $3,437,236 for Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes statewide.

During this year’s event, there will be numerous incentives through donations made by several local sponsors. Special Olympics Hawai‘i will also be giving away visors, caps and t-shirts to those who donate.

For more information, visit http://sohawaii.org/letr/cop-on-top/.