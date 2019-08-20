AD
ADVERTISEMENT

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

By Big Island Now
August 20, 2019, 3:41 PM HST (Updated August 20, 2019, 3:41 PM)
×

3:32 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

Surf: 8 to 12 feet along south facing shores.

Impacts, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Kona, South Big Island, North Big Island and East Big Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments