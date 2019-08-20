High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandAugust 20, 2019, 3:41 PM HST (Updated August 20, 2019, 3:41 PM)
3:32 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY
Surf: 8 to 12 feet along south facing shores.
Impacts, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.
Affected Areas: Kona, South Big Island, North Big Island and East Big Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.