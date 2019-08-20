High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:32 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

Surf: 8 to 12 feet along south facing shores.

Impacts, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Affected Areas: Kona, South Big Island, North Big Island and East Big Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.