Hawaiian Ethos Offers Physician Consults

Hawaiian Ethos has announced physician consultations and limited time special pricing for 329 cardholders to experience the company’s offerings of controlled dose, botanical blend, sungrown and solventless live products.

Hawaiian Ethos takes a patient-focused medical approach and is now offering cannabis consultations with its medical advisor, Stacey Marie Kerr, MD. In accordance with state law, Dr. Kerr’s role is not to certify patients but to provide patients with information when it comes to medical cannabis, the company said in a press release.

“Our dispensary staff is well-trained and offers great service to patients,” said Hawaiian Ethos Communications Director Diana Hahn. “However, it’s not appropriate for them to be giving out medical advice. Many patients have questions that go beyond what our dispensary staff can answer appropriately, so it’s great to have an MD to field those questions. Dr. Kerr is a family physician with a focus in medical cannabis who has talked to many patients over the years.”

Since opening, Hawaiian Ethos has attempted to differentiate itself in the Hawai‘i cannabis industry by being 100% sungrown and offering an array of controlled dose and live products.

“As part of our medical approach, we’ve focused on offering controlled dose products that patients don’t have to inhale,” Hahn said. “Knowing exactly how much cannabis you’re using allows you to get a consistent dose and effect every time, which is important if you’re depending on cannabis for relief. We’ve heard from patients that our effervescent tablets, quick dissolve tablets, CBD capsules and CannaKava capsules help with pain, anxiety, sleep and more.”

The dispensary also offers an array of live rosin products and is incorporating new strains into its line of vape cartridges, the release stated.

Hawaiian Ethos’ first dispensary is located on Olowalu Street in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. The dispensary is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.