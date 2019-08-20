CPB Names New Assistant VP

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, named a new assistant vice president and branch manager.

In his new role, Blane Asao is responsible for overseeing the operations and productivity of CPB’s main branch in downtown Honolulu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Asao was most recently a senior institutional deposit services officer for CPB, and previously served as manager of the Kahala Branch for more than four years. With over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, he also brings marketing and cash management experience to his new role. Asao serves as treasurer for Kumu Kahua Theater and served as a director of the Friends of Hickam.

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawai‘i-based bank holding company with approximately $5.9 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank operated 35 branches and 78 ATMs in the state of Hawai‘i as of June 30, 2019.