Woman Flees Police on Irrelevant Bicycle

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) has arrested and charged a 29-year-old Hilo woman following what a press release described as a “bizarre bicycle chase” that ended with her apprehension in the waters at Coconut Island.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a stolen bicycle on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, observed a female riding a bicycle that matched the description of the one stolen. When officers tried to stop her, she fled through Hilo Town on the bicycle.

The female ended up near the waters edge on Hilo Bay Front where she ditched the bike and jumped into the water, swimming away. When police arrived, she was making obscene gestures and yelling at officers.

Police lost sight of the suspect and obtained assistance from a member of the public, utilizing a boat to search for her. Assistance was also provided by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department (HFD), which utilized the county helicopter.

Police later received a tip that the woman was seen at Coconut Island. When officers arrived, she jumped back into the water and attempted to swim away. Officers pursued her into the ocean and took her into custody.

The woman is identified as Maria Duquette of Hilo. She was arrested and charged for disobedience to a police officer’s direction and an array of criminal traffic offenses related to the operation of the bicycle.

Police found the bicycle was not part of the earlier theft investigation.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.