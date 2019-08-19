Suspect in Drugs, Firearms Case Appears in Court

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) has arrested and charged a 32-year-old Hilo man on with an array of firearms and drug offense stemming from an investigation concerning stolen vehicles.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, police were canvassing an area in Pepe‘ekeo known as a location for suspects to dump stolen vehicles. While making checks, police came across a truck with a man sitting in the driver’s seat and noticed the truck had no front license plate.

Police approached the man and found a rifle in the truck along with various amounts of ammunition, according to a departmental press release. The man, identified as Matthew Haraguchi of Hilo, was arrested. HPD recovered the truck.

Police applied for a search warrant and recovered two rifles from the truck, numerous amounts of ammunition for the two rifles, drugs, drug paraphernalia, currency and items of evidence related to drug distribution.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Haraguchi was charged with several firearms crimes and violations, possession of drugs and related drug paraphernalia, and police seized $281 in currency as proceeds from drug distribution. He is being held in lieu of $185,000 bail pending a court appearance on Monday, Aug. 19, in Hilo District Court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.