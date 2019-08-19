N. Kohala Agricultural Water Study Forum

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and Hawai’i Island Senator Lorraine Inouye will host a forum on the North Kohala Agricultural Water Study from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Kohala Village Hub in Hāwī.

Representatives from the DLNR Engineering Division and its consultants, Waimea Water Services, LLC and Akinaka & Associates Ltd. are conducting the study to identify the current and future water demands in the region, a DLNR press release said. They will also evaluate existing and potential new water sources to develop a plan to meet the area’s agricultural needs.

Funds for this study were appropriated by the Legislature with the support of Sen. Inouye. Individuals requiring special assistance or auxiliary aids or services at the meeting may contact Brandon Kim at least four days prior. He can be reached at [email protected].