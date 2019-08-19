KBIG-FM to host ‘So You Think You Can Sing?’

So you think you can sing, huh? Well, KBIG-FM wants to give you the chance to prove it—and pick up $500 in the process!

KBIG-FM is inviting all local vocals out to our So You Think You Can Sing? competition set for the Big Island Fair at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

We’re searching for 16 of West Hawai‘i’s best singers to compete for the top prize of $500 in cash! Harmonize a duet, reunite with your college acapella group or sing solo on the mic—all manner of acts are welcome! And who knows? You might just become Hawai‘i’s next big thing!

Head over to KBIGFM.com right now and fill out an application! The deadline to enter is Aug. 30. Space is limited and spots are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, so don’t delay! Register today, and you could win $500 cash with KBIG-FM’s So You think You Can Sing!