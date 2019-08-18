MISSING: Paul Chew, 79, Pepe‘ekeo

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has requested the public’s assistance in its search for a missing Pepe‘ekeo man.

Paul Chew has been missing since the morning of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was last seen in the Makahana Street area of Pepe‘ekeo.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, 185 pounds, with a fair complexion and a mustache. He was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts, black socks and no shoes when he went missing.

Chew is in need of care. If located, please contact police immediately at (808) 935-3311.