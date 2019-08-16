Kona’s Central Bark Dog Park Opens 5 Days a Week

The Hawaii Island Humane Society’s Central Bark Dog Park is extending its hours and is now open five days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and all dogs and their people are invited.

Hawaii Island Humane Society’s under construction Animal Community Center and the Central Bark Dog Parks are located in Kona on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 180) in Keauhou Mauka near the Hawaii County Water Department.

“We are excited to provide the community with extended hours for everyone’s dogs to play off leash in a controlled, safe environment,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Charles Brown. “Our two dog parks for both small and large dogs have double-gated entry and exit points, people benches, ample parking, shade areas for those hot summer days and we have a bone-shaped splash pad to cool our pooch pals in the large dog park.”

While dogs and their people are welcome, there are a few rules in place to keep everyone safe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Bark Park Rules For Dogs and their People

• Vaccinations and county dog license should be current.

• Dogs and children must be accompanied by an adult.

• A maximum of three dogs per adult.

• Owners must carry a leash and closely supervise their dogs and children.

• Aggressive, mounters, in heat or sick dogs not allowed.

• Dogs must be leashed when entering and exiting.

• Off leash dogs should be under voice control.

• Strollers, carriages, bicycles and toys are not allowed.

• Equipment is for dogs only.

• Children cannot climb on equipment or play in water features.

• Pick-up and dispose of dog poop immediately.

• Exit if your dog becomes unruly.

The Central Bark Dog Park was the first completed phase of the under construction Animal Community Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bark Dog Park is located at 74-5225 Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy. in Kailua Kona.

Call (808) 329-1175 for more information.

About the Animal Community Center

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is on a journey to build our community dream of a wonderful place for animals and their people. The Central Bark Dog Parks are the first phase of the 12-acre Animal Community Center. The underlying infrastructure for the Animal Community Center is now complete and construction is underway to house more animals, a cat barn, welcome center, veterinary clinic, kupuna room and an education center. The Hawaii Island Humane Society is planning to move all Kona shelter operations to the Animal Community Center in late 2020.

About Hawaii Island Humane Society

The mission of the Hawaii Island Humane Society is to promote respect for all animals, prevent cruelty to animals, eliminate pet overpopulation, and enhance the bond between humans and animals. HIHS holds a contract with the County of Hawaii to enforce certain animal-related laws and it offers 24-hour service for injured animals and other animal emergencies, humane education classes, low-cost spay and neuter services, lost and found assistance, microchipping and more.