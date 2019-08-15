Rams Face Cowboys in Hawai‘i in Preseason Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. HST/7 p.m. PST at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

In Honolulu, the game will be broadcast on KHON FOX 2 and on KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM. In Los Angeles, the preseason matchup will be televised on CBS 2, with a national simulcast on NFL Network, and broadcast on radio on ESPN LA 710 AM in English and on KWKW 1330 AM in Spanish. The game also will be streamed for free on www.therams.com and can be accessed via desktop, mobile web and the Rams Mobile app.

Complete Rams-Cowboys gameday information can be found online.

GENERAL DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING RAMS VS. COWBOYS

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details for what fans may expect include:

Mobile Ticketing: Tickets for this game will be mobile only. Fans may access their mobile gameday tickets from the Los Angeles Rams or Ticketmaster mobile app and enter the stadium. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams App and save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

Rideshare: Fans are encouraged to use Rideshare with a convenient drop-off zone is available in the Upper Halawa Lot 1F for all ride share, taxi and private vehicles. For Rideshare Pick Up, fans should use the pedestrian cross walk and have drivers pick up before Kalaloa Street.

Parking: Stadium parking is available beginning at 11 a.m. HST at Main Salt Lake (parking gate 1), North Kam (parking gate 2), Halawa (parking gate 3) and Lower Salt Lake (parking gate 4) on a first-come, first-served basis for $16 cash. Fans must show their game ticket to access stadium parking lots. There are multiple off-site parking options that open at noon HST and are within walking distance or have an available shuttle service. Prices vary based on alternative location.

Gates: All gates will open at 1:00 PM HST with express lanes available at each turnstile gate for persons without bags. Fans should plan to enter the stadium early for efficient entry.

Clear Bag: The NFL’s Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Clear bags for this game are presented by Rams in Hawaii Partner, American Savings Bank. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

MOBILE TICKETING

The Los Angeles Rams are requiring mobile ticket entry for Saturday’s afternoon preseason matchup. Hard tickets purchased from the Box Office or mailed from Ticketmaster will be accepted at the turnstile gates.

Fans may access their mobile gameday tickets right from the Los Angeles Rams or Ticketmaster mobile app and enter the stadium. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams App.

Fans should save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium.

The Rams Mobile App allows fans to manage, send or sell their tickets. Here are step-by-step guides to this process.

TRANSPORTATION & PARKING

Heavy traffic is expected for this event so please plan to arrive early to avoid being re-routed due to traffic. For live updates regarding traffic and parking, follow @AlohaStadiumHawaii on Facebook and @AlohaStadiumHI on Twitter.

Rideshare or Drop-Off: Fans are encouraged to use Rideshare with a convenient drop-off zone available in the Upper Halawa Lot 1F for all ride share, taxi and private vehicles. There is no entrance fee required at drop-off zone. Vehicles will enter through Kalaloa Gate and exit stadium parking lot onto Salt Lake Blvd through exit gate. Please note do not drop off or pick up on Salt Lake Blvd.

Pick up location for Rideshare: Patrons are encouraged to use the pedestrian cross walk to have drivers pick up before Kalaloa Street. Drivers should use Salt Lake Blvd south bound lanes across the stadium. Please do not use north bound traffic lanes to pick up. Cars will be exiting out of Main Salt Lake Blvd Gate 1.

Parking: Stadium parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis with limited spaces for $16 cash and open at 11 AM HST. Due to limited stadium parking, fans must show game ticket for entry into parking lots. Alternative parking sites are available either within walking distance or with available shuttles and open at 12 PM HST. Prices vary based on alternative location. Lots close one hour after the game.

For more details on parking, go online.

TAILGATE POLICY

The TAILGATE POLICY is in place for the safety and enjoyment of ALL guests attending an event at the Aloha Stadium. Tailgate policy is in effect for the Rams vs. Cowboys Game. The following is PROHIBITED in all parking areas:

Reserving Stalls – Parking is on a first-come, first serve basis. Please arrange for vehicles who would like adjacent stalls for tailgating to enter the parking lot at the same time.

Utilizing More Than One Stall – Vehicles, tables, chairs, BBQ pits and tents must be confined to only one stall. No pegging.

Dumping – Please make sure hot coals are not dumped in the parking lot or trash receptacles.

Recreational Play – No tossing of footballs, frisbees or any other type of objects. No bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards. No remote-control devices allowed on property.

Animals – No animals are allowed at the Aloha Stadium, except for ADA-Compliant Service Animals.

Live Bands/Loud Music

No Loitering

No Tailgating – after the start of event and curfew is one hour after game.

Advertising – Soliciting, hawking, literature, selling and giveaways of any kind are prohibited without prior approval from the Aloha Stadium Management.

High Capacity Alcoholic Beverage Containers – (i.e. kegs, party balls, etc.) -these items will be confiscated and may be disposed. Must be 21 years or older to possess and consume alcohol. *It is unlawful for any adult to provide or purchase alcohol for consumption by minors under the age of 21.

Motorized Remote-Controlled Devices

SECURITY

Safety is top priority. To ensure a safe game day environment and experience adding on to already existing measures new security features have been implemented. All ticket holders will be screened prior to entry at the turnstile gate. Screening includes a bag check and metal detection.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

For assistance, text “ALOHA” to 78247 to report activity and location or you may call the Stadium Security Hotline at (808) 483-2807. Standard messaging rates apply.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

The Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Rams-Cowboys game at Aloha Stadium. Clear bags for this game are presented by Rams in Hawaii Partner, American Savings Bank. The Rams strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags but outlined below is what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official clear plastic tote bags are available at ramsfanshop.com), or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar)

Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

Each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket, along with a soft-sided seat cushion.

Stollers are allowed; however, they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisle-ways.

Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Non-approved bags must be returned to vehicle or discarded.

For additional information, go to NFL.com/allclear.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Bags, Backpacks or Purses which do not meet Bag Policy guidelines. Hard or Soft Coolers, Baskets, Packages or Containers

Alcoholic Beverages, Bottles or Cans, Outside Food & Beverages (including Snack Leis)

Illegal Drugs, Cannabis and Weapons including Firearms, Knives, Explosives, Fireworks, Lighters and Laser Pointers

Professional Cameras (lenses longer than 3”) and Camera Equipment, Selfie-Sticks, Tripods and Video or Audio Recording Equipment

Banners, Sticks, Poles, Inflatables, Frisbees, Balls (mini/full size)

Inflatable objects of any kind, Confetti, motorized remote controlled devices (including drones) and Balloons

Umbrellas, Balloons, Strollers, Skateboards, Rollerblades, Bicycles and Folding or Beach Chairs;

Pets (Service Animals are allowed)

All bags, jackets, guests and vehicles are subject to search upon entering the premises

FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

The National Football League, Los Angeles Rams and Aloha Stadium are committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable game-day experience.

Organizers want fans of all ages to enjoy the excitement and enthusiasm of the game. All fans are encouraged to respect the rights of others by displaying proper etiquette. In order to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment, we ask that fans refrain from the following behavior at all events:

Profanity or other offensive language or gestures, whether spoken, written or appearing on apparel

Smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) outside of designated areas

Intoxication or excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior

Intoxication or excessive alcohol consumption or signs of substance impairment that results in irresponsible behavior Bringing prohibited items into the venue

Throwing of items or liquids

Entering the playing field or court at any time

Fighting or other threatening behavior, including verbal or physical harassment

Failure to retain ticket and/or present it to event staff if requested to do so

Resale of tickets at the venue

Violation of state or local laws

Failing to follow instruction of stadium personnel or stadium policies

Event patrons and guests who choose not to adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games, and possible arrest and prosecution for violations. Failure to comply may result in ejection or arrest. Fans are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to management personnel.

For more details, go online.