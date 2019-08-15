Police Arrest Kamuela Man for Identity Theft

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has charged a 32-Year-old Kamuela man following an identity theft investigation, according to an HPD press release.

Police arrested Charles Franklin Pericho on Friday Aug. 9, 2019, after he tried to cash a stolen check at a local check cashing establishment in Hilo. Pericho had a check that had been stolen in a reported burglary in Kona. Posing as someone else, Pericho had identification for another person that he tried to use in cashing the $500 check, the release continued.

In examining the identification and check, the manager for the establishment was suspicious and called the police to report the incident.

Officers arrived and arrested Pericho, recovering the check and other documents he had in his position illegally. Police later charged Pericho with two counts of theft as well as one count each of identity theft, unauthorized possession of personal confidential information and forgery. He is being held in lieu of $6,750 bail pending a court appearance.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.