NCAPA Condemns DHS Public Charge Rule

The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA) issued a statement on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in response to the Department of Homeland Security final public charge rule.

The rule would deny lawful permanent resident (LPR), or green card and visa applications, to immigrants who have received certain public benefits or are considered more than likely to do so in the future. NCAPA’s statement is as follows:

“The members of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans continue to stand united in our unequivocal opposition to the Trump Administration’s latest attack on immigrant families. Forcing families to choose between obtaining legal status or choose between providing basic care for their families, only reinforces this administration’s contempt for hardworking immigrants seeking to realize the American Dream.

As the national coalition of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) civil rights organizations, we will continue to send the resounding message that we believe that as a country that was built by immigrants, our doors should always remain open to those in search of a better life.”

Kathy Ko Chin, president and CEO of the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum also weighed in as part of the statement.

“The public charge rule does not align with our values as a country,” she said. “Access to quality and affordable healthcare is a human right, and APIAHF and its partners will continue to fight against regressive policies that threaten the wellbeing of all families and communities in our great country.”

NCAPA National Director Gregg Orton also added comments.

“This new public charge rule under the Trump Administration completely disrupts the integrity of American democracy, and is one that will cause a devastating impact on the wellbeing and livelihood of millions of immigrant families,” he said.

Announced on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the public rule charge is set to go into effect on Oct. 15, 2019. On Wednesday, 13 states filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security contending the public charge rule is in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Part of the lawsuit are Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.

Department of Homeland Security officials have declined comment in recent days, citing pending litigation.