Kona Fair to Return in September

The Kona Fair is back again, set to return to the old Kona Airport state recreation area from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019.

Kapena, Josh Tatofi and Mark Yamanaka will spotlight the main stage. Local group, The Kennedy Taylor Band, will be featured on YouTube straight from a major music festival in China, according to an event press release.

Kapena. Josh Tatofi. Mark Yamanaka.

Catherine Hickland will also offer a family-friendly comedy hypnosis show.

Robo cars—brightly-colored, life-sized transforming robot vehicles—will be a new feature at the Kona Fair this year, the release continued. The whole family can interact with the Green Jeep and Yellow Camaro, as they will be available for photos and selfies.

Various rides, games and super eats for foodies will also be staples of the event. The Kona Fair is introducing two new rides in 2019, lolli swings and a balloon race, as well as the return of the popular carousel.

More information, special discounts and a complete schedule of entertainment can be found at www.ekfernandez.com.