HPD Says Missing Persons Cases not Connected

Four juvenile females were reported missing over a span of fewer than 10 weeks between late March and early June this year—all of them last seen on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona, known locally as Hamburger Hill.

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) opened three missing persons cases involving the four girls, all between the ages of 12 and 17.

Sisters Allanie Duarte, 12, and Kerry-Ann Duarte, 14, were last seen on Kalani Street on the evening of March 29, 2019. Roxy Thoren, 17, reportedly disappeared from the area on April 26. And Roxeanne Reeves, 16, was last seen on Hamburger Hill on June 6 of this year.

All four girls were last seen between the hours of 8 and 10 p.m. on the nights in question. All dates and times were provided by various HPD press releases.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As news of their disappearances spread across Hawai‘i Island over the past week, social media took notice, questioning what correlation might exist between the cases of the missing girls. The same HPD officer, Detective Sgt. Calvin Delaries Jr., was assigned to all three cases, further spurring speculation they may be connected.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, HPD Maj. Robert Wagner put to bed any notions of correlation between the cases.

“There is no connection, other than the two sisters who were together,” Maj. Wagner wrote in an email to Big Island Now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing HPD policy, Maj. Wagner declined to give specific details of the investigations. However, he did provide general updates on the relevant cases, which indicate all three are separate.

“Thoren was located on (Aug. 15),” Maj. Wagner confirmed. “Roxeanne Reeves was seen on (Aug. 11) driving a vehicle. Usually we get good results in (locating) juveniles after we put out a media release. That is why we do it. We (are) still looking for the two sisters.”

He went on to explain there are no listed suspects in any of the three cases, as a missing persons case is initially classified as a non-criminal case. Such cases don’t have suspects.

As to whether any of the four girls had histories characterized by missing persons reports, Maj. Wagner said he could not elaborate. HPD policy doesn’t allow for the release of past histories for either juveniles or adults who are victims or potential victims, he explained.

It remains unclear if any common factor drew the girls to the area in question.

Anyone with information on any of the three cases is asked to contact Detective/Sgt. Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or through the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.