Hawai‘i Island Road and Lane Closures: Aug. 17—23

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced temporary road and lane closures for the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 47 and 51 near Kamani Street on Wednesday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, Hualalai Ranch Road, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH KONA: Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 101 to 103, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Ki‘ilae Road, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA: Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 39 to 42, between Kaunanano Road and Honoka‘a-Waipio Road, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 5, between Kaewa Place and Kalo‘olo‘o Drive on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 8 and 11 on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 27 and 28, between Makapala Road and Waikama Road, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

SOUTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani Street, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA: Lane closures on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive, on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for striping work in preparation for the AM northbound contraflow. During closure hours, coning will allow motorists to use the dedicated right turn from Shower Drive onto Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE): Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection 24-hour a day, seven days a week.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA: Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 18, near Pu‘uhue Road on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.