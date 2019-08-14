Waimea Waterline Work, Shoulder Paving Set

Night work is coming soon to Waimea.

Goodfellow Brothers Inc., contracted by the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works (DPW), will conduct night work on a waterline and daytime shoulder paving along Māmalahoa Highway over the course of the next several weeks. In some instances, the night work and daytime paving will occur concurrently, a DPW press release stated.

Night time waterline work is scheduled from Aug. 14 to Sept. 13, 2019. The night time work on the waterline will take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. No work will be conducted Thursday evening, Aug. 15, through Friday morning, Aug. 16, in observance of the statehood holiday on Friday.

Daytime shoulder paving is scheduled from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30. Goodfellow Brothers Inc., will pave the shoulder of Māmalahoa Highway between Mealani Road and Kipu’upu’u Street, weather permitting. That work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is anticipated that once that portion of paving is complete, work will continue Monday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 30, paving the intersections between Kalake Street and Kipu‘upu‘u Street where side roads connect with Māmalahoa Highway.

While roadwork is conducted, traffic will be contra-flowed through the work area and personnel will be on scene for traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.