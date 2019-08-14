AD
Small Craft Advisory

By Big Island Now
August 14, 2019, 5:38 PM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 5:38 PM)
4:56 PM HST Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

