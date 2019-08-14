Registration Open for Court Interpreter Orientation Workshop

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary is seeking individuals who speak English and another language to become court interpreters. Registration is now open for an upcoming workshop, which is a mandatory requirement to become a court interpreter.

The two-day workshop will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8 at Aliʻiōlani Hale (Hawai‘i Supreme Court building), 415 S. King Street, in Honolulu.

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860.

In collaboration with the State Office of Language Access, the workshop registration fee is $50 (valued at $150).

In addition to successfully completing the workshop, persons seeking to become a court interpreter must pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency.

Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at (808) 539-4860 or [email protected].