Police Search for Suspects in Kailua-Kona Theft

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects responsible for a theft which occurred at a large retail store in Kailua-Kona.

At approximately noon on Aug. 11, 2019, three unidentified parties entered the store located Olowalu Street in Kailua-Kona. The unidentified parties were observed filling a tote with miscellaneous tools and exiting through the front entrance doors without rendering payment for the items. The parties were then observed entering a light green in color Kia Soul bearing unknown license plates and leaving the area. The total estimated value of all items removed is $1,442.92.

The first male party was described as a local male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet-tall with a husky build, bald head, a goatee chin strap style beard and a medium complexion. He was last observed wearing a long sleeve camouflage shirt, dark-colored shorts and grey sneakers. This party appears to have a tattoo on his lower right shin.

The second suspect was described as a local male approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 2inches with a slender/medium build, short black hair, a chin strap style beard and a light brown complexion. He was last observed wearing a dark-colored polo type shirt, dark-colored shorts and black shoes. He also has a “word” tattoo on his outer right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects is asked to contact Officer B. Llaneas of the Hawaiʻi Police Department on the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.