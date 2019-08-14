Jeannette Oslund, a registered nurse in the surgical services department at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, has been named NHCH employee of the quarter.

Oslund was recognized for excellence in patient care, as well for being caring, considerate and compassionate to all patients and colleagues, a NHCH press release stated.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Jeannette is a true team player and goes above and beyond not only for our patients but for her co-workers as well,” said NHCH President Cindy Kamikawa. “She has an amazing positive attitude and never hesitates to take on extra tasks.”

Oslund was recognized at a hospital ceremony along with fellow nominees Yvette Gonzalez, Joylinda Hooper and Connie Kuge.