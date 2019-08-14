LETTER: Maunakea Has Turned Into Civil War

With the current situation regarding Maunakea has literally turned into civil war.

Supports for TMT vs the protecters vs Hawaii Government while its amazing to witness such event its also sad and painful to see people in general being divided among one another. I read how the supporters are claiming to be threaten while i read that the protecters are being called bigots, welfare recipients and so on from both sides.

Whats questionable is Gov Ige’s absence, he didnt hesitate to call law enforcements, he didnt hesitate to sign the emergency proclamation and he didnt hesitate to have our kupunas arrested, while all the backlashing, riducules, name calling continues throughout just not here locally but also around the nation Gov Ige is no where to be found or heard of!

I, myself has encountered hurtful and disrespectful names and majority of those that are hostile are from non natives! I also emailed Mayor Kim with the concerns as it truly shows war crimes-civil war between humans!

Our keikis are watching and hearing i can only imagine what they must feel, for its us adults that are the greatest teachers in their lifes!

Its time for new leaderships and let us not forget last year for merely 38 mins Gov ige went into MIA mode during the false missile alert, then giving a lame excuse that he forgot his password to his tweeter account while keikis are being placed into sewages, love ones saying their final goodbyes and people scrambling to seek shelter. Irregardless false or not emergency crisis as Gov head of Hawaii should have been with us throughout the entire and not MIA.

Then we have the Kealoha’s Hawaii’s biggest corruption in history, abandon projects due to what Government states that there are no fundings to complete projects while taking their pay increase effective July 2019 while pushing the bill for minimum pay raises unto the back burners!

Government being supeonad by Federal, mishandling of fundings, UH mismanaged Maunakea for years, DHHL favouring foreign investors of land use while ignoring local uncle who wanted it for his company, then came along TMT….

What do i say about TMT….As a representative for TMT stated that Mayor Kim allegedly said that TMT became the platform to what is occuring on Maunakea, i disagree because TMT is caught in the middle by Government who failed and has shown time upon time again that their wallets outweighs the publics interest the community and “State” as awhole, Government has time upon time again pushed off their mistakes unto others as Government refuses to admit their negligence!

Mayor Kim admitted in his last live news press conference that “they” failed, well i respect Mayor for coming forward in admission however Gov Ige is the head and not once has he admitted to anything but instead he retaliates and goes into MIA mode….meanwhile we are paying high taxes, we are paying for Governments corruption we are paying for their mistakes that is their responsibilities, that for decades has caused chaos and civil war against everyone!

Our own people that are currently houseless being sweeped fundings for mental health, drug interventions are budget cuts, schools are not being repaired, roadways unsafe to drive most of the time, crimes are up, vechicle and pedestrian accidents are up, but yet Government rather invest in foreign investors for their own financial gain AGAIN! I dont ever recall recieving any tax breaks, i dont ever recall recieving a check mailed to me for a % pay from any projects that are completed, i dont ever recall recieving any letters of apology from Government stating that i paid to much into taxes and the audit finance department sent me a reimbursement check!

Government is the failure that has caused dividing among all of us TMT became their excuse of scape goat that amplified what we as the Hawaii people have held in for so long that its now being displayed. Time for new leaderships and time for a new Era that we not government but we are the ones who is able to rewrite the wrongs into the rights! Government should be held accountable for the polarizing of our Hawaii people that TMT just amplified it without knowing how incompetent Government is….the game of BATTLESHIP!

Well Government i applaud you for why everyone here in Hawaii are divided….Government you took an oath being held at the upmost highest of standards therefore Government should be held at the upmost highest of RESPONSIBILITY!!! No special treatment! JUSTICE!

TMT……RUN….RUN….for Government has you as the escape goat and will mishandle the finances AGAIN…..

