MISSING: Roxy Thoren, 17, Kailua-Kona

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Roxy Thoren.

She was last seen on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on April 26, 2019, at approximately 8 p.m.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a 5-inch scar on her right forearm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Detective/Sgt. Calvin Delaries, Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311