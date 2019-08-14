HIEMA to Test New Sirens in East Hawai‘i

HIEMA to Test New Sirens in East Hawai‘iAugust 14, 2019, 11:55 AM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 11:55 AM)
The State Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will be testing newly-installed sirens on Hawai‘i Island from Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, to Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The following are the newly-installed sirens which will be tested:
- Waiākea Uka Park, Hilo
- ‘Ainako Park, Hilo
- Mohouli Park, Hilo
- Malama Park, Hilo
- Pāhoa Ag Park, Pāhoa
The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.
If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.