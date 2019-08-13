Keauhou Shopping Center to Present Benefit Concert Series

Keauhou Shopping Center will present the Hui Kakoʻo Benefit Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Hui Kakoʻo concert is a family-friendly event that supports the Hawaiʻi Island Food Basket.

The concert will feature duo Mark Saito and Bulla Kanekoa. Saito, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards finalist, has shared the stage with many Hawai`i recording artists and opened for global artists such as Pat Monahan, Chris Isaak, Keith Urban, John Legend and more. Emceeing the event is Darde Gamayao, also known as Tita Nui, from Kapa Radio 99.1 FM Kona and 100.3 FM Hilo and Ka‘ū.

Admission is two cans of food per person, to be donated to the Food Basket. Bring three or more cans of food for a chance to win a prize from one of the concert sponsors. Event sponsors include Blue Sea Artisans Gallery, Kona Stories, Los Habaneros, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Paradise Found Boutique, Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai and Tropics Tap House. The concert will be held at the Kai Malo‘o Reef Stage area in front of Longs Drug.

“The center invites the community to come early and dine at one of our many restaurants and eateries before the show and we appreciate the community for all of its support,” said Keauhou Shopping Center General Manager Kristin Kamakau.

Keauhou Shopping Center is a proud, ongoing supporter of The Hawai`i Food Basket and its mission to end hunger in Hawaiʻi County. With the community’s help, the center hopes to break June’s numbers, which resulted in 628 pounds of canned food, more than $200 in monetary donations and a donation of $5,000 from the Jonathan Dale Miller Foundation.

In addition to the benefit concert series, Keauhou Shopping Center also hosts regular community events, which include a free hula show every Friday, a farmer’s market every Saturday and a kūpuna craft event on the first Thursday of every month.

For more event information, call Brittney Taketa at (808) 322-3000 or visit www.keauhoushoppingcenter.com.