HPD Seeks Help in Search for Missing Persons

The Hawai‘i Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Allanie Duarte, also known as Allanie Gouveia, who was last seen on Kalani St. in Kailua-Kona on March 29, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a five-inch scar on her right forearm.

Police are also asking for assistance in locating 14-year-old Kerry-Ann Duarte, also known as Kerry-Ann Gouveia, who was last seen on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on March 29 at 10:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police ask anyone who may have information on their whereabouts to call Detective/Sgt. Calvin Delaries, Jr. at (809) 326-4646 ext. 304.