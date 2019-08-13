AD
HPD Requests Public Help in Missing Person Case

By Big Island Now
August 13, 2019, 3:25 PM HST (Updated August 13, 2019, 3:27 PM)
Roxanne Reeves. PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Roxanne Reeves. She was last seen on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on June 6, 2019, at about 10 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches, 120 pounds with light brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with any information to call Detective/Sergeant Calvin Delaries Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

