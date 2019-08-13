HPD Arrests 25 for DUI Violations

Hawai‘i Police Department officers nabbed 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 690 DUI arrests compared with 685 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.7%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 193 Puna 3 120 Ka’u 1 13 Kona 16 293 South Kohala 2 59 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 25 690

There have been 577 major accidents so far this year compared with 767 during the same period last year, a decrease of 24.8%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes, and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.