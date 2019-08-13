Deadline Approaches for ‘Imiloa Moon Astronomy Center Moon Landing Contests

Deadline Approaches for ‘Imiloa Moon Astronomy Center Moon Landing ContestsAugust 13, 2019, 6:49 AM HST (Updated August 13, 2019, 6:49 AM)
In honor of Apollo 11th’s 50th anniversary, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is holding a Moon Landing Contest for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.
There are two categories: A drawing contest for K to 5 and an essay contest for grades 6 through 12.
Drawing contest prize winners will get a great bundle of moon landing-related merchandise.
Essay contest prize winners will receive a Lego SaturnV NASA Apollo rocket.
See the contest rules above for more details.
The submission deadline is Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, by 5 p.m.