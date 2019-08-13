Deadline Approaches for ‘Imiloa Moon Astronomy Center Moon Landing Contests

In honor of Apollo 11th’s 50th anniversary, ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is holding a Moon Landing Contest for students in kindergarten to 12th grade.

There are two categories: A drawing contest for K to 5 and an essay contest for grades 6 through 12.

Drawing contest prize winners will get a great bundle of moon landing-related merchandise.

Essay contest prize winners will receive a Lego SaturnV NASA Apollo rocket.

See the contest rules above for more details.

The submission deadline is Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, by 5 p.m.