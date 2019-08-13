Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Make-A-Wish Hawaii Partner Up

In commemoration of World Helicopter Day, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to offer a portion of proceeds from the day’s tours to the charity.

In celebration of a day designed to honor and promote the helicopter industry, Blue Hawaiian will offer discounted rates on tours booked for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, through www.BlueHawaiian.com.

Special offers are valid for any tours scheduled for World Helicopter Day on Maui, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island. A portion of the proceeds from the promotion will benefit Make-A-Wish Hawaii for the second year in a row.

“We proudly join with the helicopter industry to honor and celebrate our global family of flight on World Helicopter Day,” said Quentin Koch, president and general manager of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. “With all eyes on the industry during this celebration, we wanted to lend our support to a local organization and are honored to support Make-A-Wish Hawaii with a portion of our sales proceeds from the day.”

Make-A-Wish Hawaii is unique chapter of the national charity focused on granting the wishes of local keiki statewide, while also hosting visiting wish families. Make-A-Wish Hawaii relies on partnerships with 200 local businesses, tour activity companies and hotels to welcome more than 1,200 visiting wish families to Hawai‘i each year.

World Helicopter Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of August each year, aims to raise awareness about the contributions that helicopters make to society and to celebrate the diverse range of people that design, fly and support them. Helicopters assist with rescues, disaster relief, transportation, firefighting, medical transfers, power line maintenance, tourism, agriculture and more. The industry employs more than 500,000 people and there are an estimated 56,200 helicopters worldwide. To learn more about World Helicopter Day, visit worldhelicopterday.com.

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is the only helicopter company serving all four major islands. For more information, or to book an aerial adventure, visit www.BlueHawaiian.com or call (800) 745-2583.