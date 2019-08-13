Battleship Missouri Memorial Celebration

The Battleship Missouri Memorial on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, will celebrate 74 years since the official end of World War II with a special ceremony on the ship’s fantail. The public is invited to attend.

It was aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay that General Douglas MacArthur, Admiral Chester Nimitz and representatives of the Allied Powers accepted Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, signifying the official end of the global conflict.

For the 74th commemoration ceremony, US Congressman Ed Case of Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District will be the keynote speaker. Major General Ronald P. Clark of the US Army 25th Infantry Division joins the ceremony as a distinguished guest speaker.

Battleship Missouri Memorial

Since opening in January 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 8.5 million visitors from around the world. Located a mere ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945.

The USS Missouri was over five decades and three wars—World War II, the Korean War and Desert Storm—after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation with the support of visitors, memberships, grants and donations.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission, which includes choice of an optional tour, is $29 per adult and $13 per child (ages 4-12). Military, kama‘aina (local resident) and school group pricing is available. For information or reservations, call toll-free at (877) 644-4896 or visit USSMissouri.org.