No Tsunami Threat From 4.5-M Quake Offshore of Hilo

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 4:42 a.m., offshore from Hilo and was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawai‘i. There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawai‘i.

Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.4 was centered offshore from Hilo.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.

4:42 AM

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-4.5 earthquake just offshore of the Island of Hawai‘i on Monday, Aug. 12 at 4:42 a.m. HST.

The earthquake was centered about 4 miles east of Papa‘ikou at a depth of 26 miles.

Moderate shaking, with maximum Intensity of V, has been reported across the Islands of Hawai‘i and Maui. At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 280 felt reports within an hour and a half of the earthquake.

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area. Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.

According to HVO seismic network manager Brian Shiro, “HVO monitoring networks have not detected any significant changes in activity on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes due to the earthquake.” According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawai‘i and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.

PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0442 AM HST 12 AUG 2019

COORDINATES – 19.8 NORTH 155.0 WEST

LOCATION – OFFSHORE FROM HILO

MAGNITUDE – 4.4