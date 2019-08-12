Fourth Friday’s Announces End of Summer Bash

Just like the Hawai‘i heat, Fourth Friday’s at the Lanihau Center is taking it up a notch this month with its End of Summer Bash.

Set from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Lanihau Parking Lot, the event will feature a vendor market, live music and entertainment, a beer garden and keiki activities.

One Rhythm is the musical headliner, while the lineup also includes Future Tides and a special performance by the Miss Kona Coffee Scholarship Program.

Keiki activities include face painting, crafts and bouncy houses. KBXtreme will also be onsite with inflatable bowling lanes and $500 in bowling card giveaways.

Radio personality Nikki Gour will host the bash, which will feature a wide variety of vendor selections, food options and other giveaways. The beer garden will be up and running thanks to a donation from Ola Brew, and proceeds will go to the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival.

There are still vendor spots available for the August event. Anyone interested can find details and requirements by sending an email to [email protected].

More details can also be found on Facebook.