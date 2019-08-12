County Asks Public to Check, Report on Streetlights

Hawai‘i County is asking residents to help make sure streetlights are functioning across the Big Island.

With Halloween coming soon, the county wants to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters, as well as the traveling public, by making sure streetlights are functioning islandwide, a Department of Public Works press release said. Streetlights provide lighting to prevent accidents and to illuminate the roadway, sidewalk and shoulders for safe pedestrian and motorist use.

The DPW’s Traffic Division manages over 11,000 streetlights and requests assistance in identifying and reporting any broken streetlights in neighborhood areas.

If a streetlight is lit all day or is not lit at night, call the Traffic Division weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 961-8341 with the following information:

The street light pole number. It is easily spotted from a car. It is a large number located six to seven feet up on the street light pole.

If you know the street or highway name and a well-known landmark, this is also helpful.

If a street light is out or stays on all day, report that. Bulbs can burn out and the light will not activate at dusk. The sensor can also malfunction and the light can remain on all day.

The average timeline from reporting a malfunctioning street light to its repair is between three and seven days. If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.