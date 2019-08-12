August 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 12, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 12, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 12, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov