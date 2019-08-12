August 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.