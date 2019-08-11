Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Aug. 12–16

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced temporary road and lane closures Monday through Friday, Aug. 12 through 16, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 29 and 30, Hualalai Ranch Road, on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 101 to 104, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Kiilae Road, on Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 22 to 28, Honomakau Road to Waikama Road, on Monday, Aug. 12 to Thursday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59 and 66, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 10 to 11 on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA Lane closures on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive, on Monday, Aug. 12, through Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for striping work in preparation for the AM northbound contraflow. During the morning rush, coning will allow motorists to use the dedicated right turn onto Shower Drive.