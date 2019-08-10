Pueo’s Osteria Celebrates 6th Year With Food & Drink Specials

Pueo’s Osteria, an Italian-inspired eatery in Waikoloa, will celebrate its six-year anniversary with a red carpet entry on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, with complimentary amuse bouche, “6 for $6 each” late-night food specials and also drink specials.

Since opening on Aug. 16, 2013, owners Jim and Christine Babian could not be more pleased with the success of the restaurant, which they attribute to their stellar staff and loyal guests.

“Our mission is simple—to serve delicious, affordable food that guests will want to return to week after week,” said Jim.

Recently named “Best Italian Restaurant on Hawaii Island” by Taste of Home, Pueo’s is the Hawai‘i Island restaurant at which to enjoy dishes made with only the finest imported Italian products such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, San Marzano tomatoes, prosciutto from Parma and “00” flour, to name a few.

Pueo’s Osteria is also the proud recipient of “Best 18th Restaurant in America” by Yelp Gallery, the “2016, 2017, 2018 Certificate of Excellence” by TripAdvisor, as well as the coveted 2018 Hale ‘Aina Award by Honolulu Magazine.

“We are so pleased to be able to celebrate our six year anniversary!” shares Christine. “We would especially like to thank our local guests, industry professionals, realtors and visitors for their support and dedication throughout the years and for making Pueo’s Osteria such a great success, we appreciate each and every one of them!”

About Pueo’s Osteria

Pueo’s Osteria, located in Waikoloa Village, is an Italian-inspired, inviting restaurant providing great food in a delightful environment. The chef focuses on the finest Italian products paired with seafood, produce and meats from boutique farms (sourced locally whenever possible), including “farm-fresh” products from local farmers’ markets. Engaging service, approachable pricing, great flavors and a lively atmosphere await at Pueo’s Osteria—food, wine and fun—where the night owls meet. For more information, visit www.pueososteria.com.