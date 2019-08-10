Hawaiian Airlines to Expand Nonstop Flights to Tokyo

Hawaiian Airlines will expand non-stop services between Honolulu and Tokyo beginning in the summer of 2020. The carrier announced it has received final approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to operate one additional nonstop flight daily between Haneda Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“As the U.S. airline offering the most flights to the most markets between Japan and Hawai‘i, we look forward to building on the popularity of our authentic Hawaiian hospitality by adding another convenient option for guests traveling between Haneda and Honolulu,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “Our new service will allow more travelers from Tokyo and beyond to enjoy our unparalleled network of flights connecting Japan and the Hawaiian Islands.”

Hawaiian’s new Haneda offering will enable the airline to grow connection flights departing and arriving throughout Japan with partner Japan Airlines (JAL). Hawaiian has significantly invested in the Japan-Hawai‘i market since it launched daily Haneda-Honolulu flights in 2010, becoming the first U.S. airline to serve the Tokyo airport. In 2016, Hawaiian added additional flights at Haneda, serving Honolulu four times a week and Kona three times per week. In the same year, the carrier also began daily flights between Tokyo’s Narita airport and Honolulu.

Hawaiian now operates 31 weekly nonstop flights between Japan and Hawai‘i and will further expand Japan services on Nov. 26 with four weekly flights between Fukuoka and Honolulu. The airline also offers flights between Hawai‘i and both Kansai International Airport in Osaka and New Chitose Airport in Sapporo.

Hawaiian and JAL are currently awaiting government approvals for an antitrust immunized joint venture application. The proposed alliance, which promises lower fares, increased capacity and enhanced consumer choice, would facilitate Hawaiian’s access to 34 destinations throughout Japan, including Nagoya and Okinawa, as well as 11 destinations in Asia. Under the partnership, JAL customers would see improved access to Hawaiian’s inter-island flight services as well as nonstop flights to Honolulu from Haneda and Sapporo.