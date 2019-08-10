August 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers between 8am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers before 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead