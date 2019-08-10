August 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT