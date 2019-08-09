LETTER: Racism in America

I am currently living on the big Island of Hawaii. As a Caucasian, I have to contend with racism on an almost daily basis. Here, I am referred to as haole by the majority of native Hawaiians. Haole is similar to the N word only it’s the derogatory term used by people of Hawaiian decent toward predominantly people of Caucasian decent.

Just this morning, out of 7 vehicles parked on the road behind Target, 2 white people including myself, were ticketed for being parked in a time restricted no parking zone. I was told to leave and not park there again. All the other vehicles were owned by people of Hawaiian decent and were not ticketed or told to move their vehicles.

The officer singled out people that were not of his race and forced their removal while allowing people of his race to remain parked. How do I know?, because I walked back and questioned the people of Hawaiian decent to see if they were ordered to leave and or were ticketed. They were not.

Here, there is vast amounts of land on which it is prohibited for anyone of non Hawaiian decent, to go on. Kinda like the whites only thing that used to dominate the South. Many white people in the Southern U.S. lost land and business for their whites only approach. The difference is, here racism against white people is still very much the norm, accepted, condoned, and promoted.

Ok. This haole is going home.

I cannot deny that racism abounds in America. I know it does. Most inmates in America are members of racist gangs of one race or another you got white pride, black pride, brown pride etc…

We see disguised racism all throughout Congress. The white racists seem to be the only ones being called on it however.

Examples of this: College admissions, where white people are denied equal opportunity to attend just because they are white;

A recent proposal put forth by a member of Congress that would give something like 73 billion to blacks only. The congresswoman that made that proposal is of African-American decent: Kamala Harris.

Another recent proposal is one allocating vast amounts of money for Hispanic only recipients only.

It of course was purposed by a Hispanic congresswoman: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The list goes on and on yet if a white person in America were foolish enough to propose legislation that was designed to benefit whites only, it would rightfully be labeled as racist.

So my question to my fellow U.S. citizens is; Why is racism only unacceptable if it is being demonstrated by white people.

