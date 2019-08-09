August 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.