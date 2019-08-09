August 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 09, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 9, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 9, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
