Māhealani Moon Party at Hulihe‘e Palace

Hulihe‘e Palace will host a Māhealani Moon Party on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, which is free to the public.

Every month, on the Friday of the full moon, Kūpuna, Hawaiian entertainers and Kumu Hula bring the past to the present by way of mele, dance and storytelling at the Palace, located at 75-5718 Ali‘i Dr., in Kailua-Kona. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should bring their own Hali‘i and chairs.

“Our goal for Under The Kona Moon is community binding through the art of storytelling,” said Lehua Bray, event chair.

At this gathering Kumu Hula Michael Pili Pang and Hālau Hula Ka No‘eau will perform The Legend of Halemano.