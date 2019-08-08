Live, Worldwide Jam for Maunakea Set for Aug. 11

Individuals and groups across Hawaiʻi, the US and worldwide will go live online on the same day, at the same time, singing the same song, in support of protecting Mauna Kea.

The movement to protect Mauna Kea has sparked action among thousands of Hawaiʻi residents and many more around the world, according to an Aug. 8, 2019, press release from Mana Maoli.

Efforts to bring attention to this longstanding issue continue with leadership at Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu Mauna Kea teaming up with Hawaiian nonprofit Mana Maoli, Kanaeokana, Oiwi TV and several other allies (including many Mana Maoli Collective artists), to host a worldwide jam session, with one unified message of hope and perseverance.

The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time.

Participants are invited from “anywhere and everywhere,” using Facebook and Instagram Live to connect to one common thread by singing Kū Haʻaheo and Hawaiʻi Loa.

Many supportive musicians have already visited the famed mountain to share encouragement and

music with those who have gathered there to protect what they know as a sacred space.

Among them are Kaumakaʻiwa Kanakaʻole, Kimie Miner, Paula Fuga, The Lim ʻOhana, Brother Noland, Jack Johnson and Damian Marley.

To extend the idea of offering support via music beyond the borders of Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu—a place of refuge established at the bottom of Mauna Kea Access Road—protectors are taking to social media to bring people across the world together in song, creating a moment where everyone can join in paying tribute to this special place.

There are two ways to take part in this event:

1. TUNE IN & SHARE: On Sunday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. HST Puʻuhonua o Puʻuhuluhulu’s Facebook page, as well as the pages of the partners listed above, will share a video of the Kū Haʻaheo and Hawaiʻi Loa medley performed by many kupuna, artists and other protectors at Mauna Kea.

​​

2) ACCEPT THE JAM 4 MAUNAKEA CHALLENGE: While playing the above video, participants are encouraged to go LIVE on Facebook or Instagram, singing and/or jamming with and for Mauna Kea with the rest of the world—whether solo, with family and friends, or as part of a gathering in their own communities.

Song lyrics, chords, practice video, instructions for going live or pre-recording, can be found online.