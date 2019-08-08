HPD Charges Suspect With Gun, Drug Offenses

Hawai‘i Police Department officers from the Area II Vice section, along with officers from the Criminal Intelligence Unit, contacted the occupants of a Dodge pickup parked along Ali’i Drive on Aug. 7, 2019, at approximately 11:25 a.m.

After observing marijuana in the vehicle, officers arrested 37-year-old Alberta Herrera and 37-year-old Che Herreraboth, most recently of Kailua-Kona.

During the investigation, officers also recovered 10.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a digital scale, 87 rounds of 9mm ammunition, eight rounds of .38 caliber ammunition and a .30 caliber carbine round. Also, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was recovered. The street value of the narcotics is just over $2,100.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, after conferring with prosecutors, Che Herrera was charged with promotion of a dangerous drug in the second-degree, ownership or possession of a firearm prohibited, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and two counts of place to keep. Herrera is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock in lieu of $19,500 total bail.

Alberta Herrera was released pending further investigation.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.